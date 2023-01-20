Two Umno members file complaint with RoS on no contest motion

PUTRAJAYA: Two Umno members today filed a complaint with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) over the additional motion passed at the party’s general assembly last weekend for the top two posts not to be contested in the upcoming party elections.

The two, Muhammad Aizat Fikri Mohd Nasir and Muhammad Fiqri Firdaus Muhammad Rom, who are Kuala Nerus and Seremban division members respectively, hope RoS will be able to determine if there are irregularities in the motion adopted or otherwise.

Met by the media after filing the complaint, Muhammad Aizat Fikri claimed that the additional motion moved was invalid and in violation of the party constitution as well as the regulations of the party’s divisional and branch annual general meetings.

He said the additional motion was introduced during the proposer’s speech on the president’s policy speech during the assembly itself, which he claimed violated Article 10 that any motion must be submitted within a certain period.

Muhammad Fiqri Firdaus, meanwhile, was of the view that any additional motion should first be brought up at the divisional and branch levels, and this not being done has caused the dispute.

“One reason why we have brought this matter to the regulatory body is for it to scrutinise if there are any irregularities in the motion moved at the recent party assembly,” he said.

On Jan 14, a majority of delegates present at the 2022 Umno general assembly here, expressed support for the additional motion of no contest for the president and deputy president posts at the party polls this year.

However, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, at the end of the assembly, told the media that any party member could refer to the RoS to verify whether or not the decision was valid. - Bernama