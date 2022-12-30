Two varsity students drown during picnic at SG Chiling

KUALA LUMPUR: Two students of a private university were found drowned during a recreational outing at Sungai Chiling in Peretak, Kuala Kubu Bharu, near here today.

The two victims were identified as Shaik Rahim Khan Salauddin and Muhammad Arief Haiqal Azhan, both 21.

They were with five other friends on a trip to the river for a swim and picnic this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Datuk Norazam Khamis, said that on receiving a call at noon today, five personnel and a fire engine from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue station were dispatched to the location, and arrived 20 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, one of the victims was already taken ashore by members of the public and was given breathing aid by the rescue team.

“The second victim was located by the firefighters at 12.45 pm,” he said, adding that the bodies were sent to Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor district police chief, Supt Suffian Abdullah, said that the investigation found that the incident occurred when one of the victims tried to save his friend, who was having difficulties under the bridge.

“During the incident, the victim’s friend heard him screaming for help. He then reportedly tried to save his friend, before they were both swept away by the strong currents.

“Both victims were confirmed dead by the assistant medical officer who was present at the scene. The death was classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement today.

Suffian also advised members of the public who visit picnic spots or want to do any water activities, to take extra precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. - Bernama