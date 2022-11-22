Two-vehicle collision near Sungai Buloh leaves two dead, six injured

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people died while six others were injured in a two-vehicle collision at KM452 of the North-South Highway (southbound), near Sungai Buloh early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the two who died were a little girl and an adult male.

He said firefighters rushed to the scene when the department was alerted of the incident at 2.29 am today.

“Initial investigations revealed the collision involved a Proton Wira and a Toyota Vios car.

“There were eight victims, two were confirmed dead, two women were seriously injured and four others sustained minor injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

Norazam said passersby helped the victims to get out of their vehicle before the fire department personnel arrived at the scene.

The injured victims were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment. - Bernama