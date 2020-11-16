Two vehicles torched in suspected arson incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Two vehicles at a parking lot near the Sri Putramas Condominium here were set on fire early today in what is believed to be arson, according to the police.

Sentul District Police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said traces of oil splashed onto the vehicles, parked near Jalan Putramas 1, and other physical evidence pointed to arson.

“Several residents of the condominium came to know of the fire and called the police at 4.38 am. The police contacted the fire and rescue service to help extinguish the fire,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The fire had destroyed about 50 per cent of the vehicles, he said.

Shanmugamoorthy said the registration numbers of the vehicles could not be ascertained and their owners have yet to lodge police reports.

He also said that there were no closed circuit television cameras at the spot. -Bernama