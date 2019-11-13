Two Vietnamese men detained for immoral activities

GEORGE TOWN: Two Vietnamese men, who entered the state as tourists, were detained by Penang Immigration Department for abusing their social visit passes to carry out massage services for men at RM150 per hour.

Their activities were disclosed when a team of Penang Immigration Department Enforcement Division raided a hotel at Jalan Transfer, at about 11pm last night.

Penang Immigration Department director, Muhamad Husni Mahmud noted that they raided a room at the hotel based on the information and intelligence surveillance that there had been an immoral activity before finding the two Vietnamese men were massaging a naked local man.

“The initial investigation found that the 29 and 31-year-old admitted having committed the immoral activity and massage services charging a fee of RM150 per hour,“ he said, here today.

They entered the country using a valid social visit pass, which would expire later this month and investigations also found that the two men had been staying at the hotel for five days, he said.

According to Muhamad Husni, from the initial investigations it was found that the two men were using the social media platform in getting their customers and the department personnel also seized RM1,200 in cash believed to be from their immoral activities.

“In addition, we also confiscated the stimulants and condoms that were used during their immoral activities. They were now detained to assist in the investigation under Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,“ he added. - Bernama