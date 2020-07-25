Two villages in Beaufort, Membakut hit by floods

KOTA KINABALU: Two villages, in Membakut and Beaufort districts, were flooded after a three-hour downpour yesterday afternoon.

The Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said the affected villages are Kampung Muhibbah in Beaufort and Kampung Kiulu Lumat in Membakut.

“A flood relief centre (PPS) was opened at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir, Beaufort at 9.30pm and the operation to evacuate the victims is ongoing.

“The number of evacuees at the PPS will be known after the evacuation and registration process has been completed,” it said yesterday.

The statement said both the main roads in the two villages have been flooded and made impassable to all traffic. — Bernama