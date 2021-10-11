Two wards of Pantai Hospital catch fire, no casualties reported

SHAH ALAM: A fire broke out at two empty wards of Pantai Hospital in Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Port Klang, near here, last night.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said a distress call was received at 11.38pm and personnel from the Port Klang station arrived at the scene four minutes later.

He said firemen managed to put out the blaze within 30 minutes.

A total of 50 people, including 28 patients at the nearby wards, 20 staff and two guardians had been moved to safer areas as a precaution, he said when contacted by Bernama.

Norazam said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

-Bernama