Two women and newborn injured by errant motorist at hospital

PETALING JAYA: Two women and a newborn were seriously injured after a motorist lost control of his car and crashed into them at the concourse of a private hospital in Kota Damansara, here on Saturday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that the accident at the hospital also damaged four cars that were in the vicinity.

He said the driver had arrived at the hospital’s pick up point at about 5.45pm to fetch a family member and was waiting in his parked car.

Nik Ezanee said on seeing the family member stepping out of the hospital, the man accidentally stepped on the accelerator before losing control of the vehicle.

He said a day-old baby boy, his mother and another woman, aged 30 and 35, who were at the scene were hit by the out-of-control car.

“Both women and the baby are being treated at the red zone and emergency ward of the hospital. We arrested the driver and conducted a urine test to determine substance abuse but the results were negative,“ he said.

He said the case is being investigated for reckless driving under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act.