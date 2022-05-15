Two women climbers missing in water surge incident on Gunung Suku

IPOH: Two women were reported missing in a water surge incident while climbing Gunung Suku on Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands here early this morning.

The victims were identified as See Su Yen, 32, and Ng Yee Chew, 46.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they received information on the incident at 6.50am.

“During the incident at about 5 am, a group of 29 mountain climbers heard the sound of raging water and landslides on the mountain and decided to turn back.

“However, while on the way down to the foot of the hill, raging waters hit the climbers and two women mountaineers from Cheras and Klang, Selangor were swept away by strong currents,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said a search and rescue (SAR) operation led by the Ipoh District police chief was launched with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Civil Defence Force (APM), Perak Forestry Department and Perak Mountain Guides Association.

According to him, the incident happened at the Gunung Suku Permanent Forest Reserve which is located about a three-hour walk from the main road and about 32 kms drive from the Simpang Pulai police station.

He said the SAR operation was still underway with the two victims yet to be found while 27 other climbers were found safe by the rescue team. - Bernama