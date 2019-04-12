Two women die in road crash near Mersing

JOHOR BARU: Two women died in a road accident near Mersing last night.

Zuriaty Abu Khalid, 36, and Rohaya Ibrahim, 37, died on the spot at Km9 of Jalan Mersing-Jemaluang in Kampung Gajah Mati at 9.30 pm after their Proton Saga BLM was involved in a collision with an Isuzu D-Max, said Mersing Fire & Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Anuar Hussin.

He said the two people in the other vehicle, K. Sathasevam, 48, and Mizan Mohamed, 35, were slightly injured.

“The fire & rescue personnel took about 40 minutes to remove the bodies of Zuriaty and Rohaya from their car,” he said.

The injured were sent to the Mersing Hospital, he said in a statement. — Bernama