Two women, family friend charged with abusing children

GEORGE TOWN: A woman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of abusing her two young children since two weeks ago.

She made the plea before judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid.

The 28-year-old woman, who works at a restaurant, was charged with abusing her three-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter causing them to suffer injuries between May 13 and 27 at Block J-13-8 Flat Rifle Range, Jalan Air Itam. here.

She was charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaini Wan Abdul Razak prosecuted, while the woman was unrepresented.

She was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety on both charges and also ordered to to report herself at the police station every month, to surrender her passport to the court and not to harass the victim or witnesses pending disposal of the case.

The court also set July 6 for mention for submission of medical report and other documents.

Meanwhile, in another Sessions Court, another woman and a family friend, as persons having the care of the two children, were also charged with committing a similar offence at the same place, time and date.

The woman, Ng Hang Moon, 52, who is the children’s grandmother, and Lim Kim Boon, 42, who is a friend of the children’s mother, also pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were read out before judge Norsalha Hamzah.

Both of them were allowed bail of RM12,000 each in one surety and also ordered not to intimidate the victims and witnesses, as well as to report themselves at the police station every month.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Shahrezal Mohd Shukri prosecuted in the case, while both the accused were unrepresented.

The court set July 4 for mention. - Bernama