KUALA TERENGGANU: The Magistrate’s Court here today fined two women RM5,000 each, in default five months’ jail for prostitution.

Magistrate Abdul Hayyi Salim meted out the fine on Nur Amalina Abd Malek, 25, and Norshamimi Zakaria, 29, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The women, both unrepresented, were charged separately with committing the offence at a hotel in Batu Buruk between 9pm and 10.30pm last Sept 30.

Deputy public prosecutor Lee Ka Full prosecuted. — Bernama