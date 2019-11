KUALA LUMPUR: Two women were killed after the car they were in was crushed by an overturned lorry laden with sand at the Persiaran Kewajipan exit heading to the Shah Alam Highway yesterday.

Goh Liew Suan, 70, and her daughter Jan Boudeville Leong Mei Li, 48 died on the spot in the 10am incident.

Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station chief Syed Shahril Anuar Syed Sulaiman said, the accident was believed to have occurred when the 24-tonne lorry skidded and overturned before crushing the left side of the Perodua Myvi car.

The driver of the car Tan Hue Ming, 36, sustained severe injuries while the 56-year-old lorry driver only suffered minor injuries.

“The bodies were handed over to the police while the injured victims were sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre,“ he said when contacted yesterday. — Bernama