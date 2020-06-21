Two women killed in crash in Tambunan

KOTA KINABALU: Two people were killed and another two seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a lamp post at KM4 of Jalan Tambunan-Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

Keningau district police chief DSP Shahrudin Mat Husain said they were travelling in the direction of Kampung Minodung to Kampung Kaingaran, Tambunan when the crash happened at about 11pm.

“A 25-year-old man was driving the Proton Wira car with three passengers, including two women. On reaching a bend, the car is believed to have gone out of control and hit the lamp post.

“The impact split the car in two and all four were thrown out of the vehicle. The front passenger and one back passenger, both women, were killed,” he said when contacted today.

The driver and the other back passenger were seriously injured.

He did not give the identities of the victims. — Bernama