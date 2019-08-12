Two women killed in pre-dawn fire at shophouse in JB

JOHOR BARU: Two women were killed in a pre-dawn fire at a double-storey shophouse at Jalan Indah 8/15 in Taman Bukit Indah here.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue operations commander ll Inggai Bakau said the victims, one in her 20s and the other in her 70s, died at the scene.

“The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call about the fire at the hardware store through the MERS 999 hotline at 4.34am.

“A total of 28 firemen and six fire engines from Iskandar Puteri, Larkin and Skudai fire and rescue stations were rushed to the scene for rescue and firefighting operations,” he said in a statement today.

Inggai said apart from the two victims, there were three other people inside the burning building comprising of a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and a six-year-old boy.

He explained that the man and the woman were rescued by firemen and were handed over to paramedics while the boy was taken to the Columbia Asia Hospital here, by members of the public.

He said the remains of the two female victims has been handed over to the police for further action while the cause of the fire and estimated losses were still under investigation. - Bernama