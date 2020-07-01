Two workers injured in refrigerator compressor blast

JOHOR BARU: Two workers sustained light injuries in a refrigerator compressor explosion at a supermarket in Muar Trade Centre in Bandar Maharani today.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Zamri Ayub said the incident occurred when Edwin Palatus, 30, and Elby Monni, 19, who were workers of a contractor, were carrying out maintenance on the refrigerator at the supermarket.

He said the Johor Operation Centre received a call to rescue two victims via MERS line at 4.54pm and five fire engines from Tangkak and Muar stations rushed to the location.

“On arrival the operation team involving 27 firemen and two Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) found an explosion of the refrigerator compressor had occurred during maintenance works. As a result, the two men were lightly injured,” he said in a statement today.

Zamri said both victims were later taken to a nearby hospital with EMRS and the operation was over at 5.18pm. - Bernama