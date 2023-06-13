Two-year-old boy among three hurt in wall collapse

KUALA LUMPUR: A two-year-old boy was among three people who were injured after being hit by a wall of a collapsed house in Kampung Pinggiran in Gombak, here, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the three were from the same family who lived in the house.

“The other two victims were a 35-year-old man, who suffered serious injuries on his body, and a 30-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries.

“Our personnel provided initial treatment to all the victims before handing them over to the medical team,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama