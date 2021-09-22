Two-year-old boy creates Lungkidau cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A two-year-old boy was detected as the index case for a new cluster, the Lungkidau Cluster in Ranau, involving 134 cases recorded to date.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said it was detected from the ward pre-admission screening on Sept 7 before the father of the index case was also found to be positive for Covid-19 for accompanying the boy on the same day.

“Preliminary investigation found that the father of the index case had a record of attending meetings and gotong-royong to clean oil palm plantation land lots in Paginatan sub-district.

He was also involved in several activities involving groups of people, gotong-royong to repair the bridge in Kampung Lungkidau and the main road for cars to enter a cemetery,“ he said in a statement last night.

Masidi, who is also the state Covid-19 spokesperson, said the close contact screening was carried out from Sept 7 to 20 involving 177 people.

Masidi added more than 1.94 million or 70.6 per cent of the adult population, and 124,393 or 29.2 per cent of Sabah's adolescent population had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He also said 1,291 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today taking the cumulative total to 188,123 cases, and 1,837 patients have recovered bringing cumulative total of recoveries to 164,380 people, while 3,888 patients were still being treated. - Bernama