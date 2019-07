KUALA KANGSAR: A Raya outing turned into a tragedy when a two-year-old boy died early this morning after falling into a decorative pond at a house in Kampung Labu Kubong, Kuala Kangsar near here yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the victim, Muhammad Aqil Irfan Muhammad Haffiez, was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh at 1am today.

“The victim went to the Aidilfitri open house with her 38-year-old mother at 10am yesterday and at around 2.45pm, one of the victim’s relatives screamed for help when she spotted Muhammad Aqil Irfan lying face down in the pond,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Razali said during the incident, the victim’s mother was in the house while the toddler was out playing with other relatives without adult supervision.

“The children were outside playing while their parents were in the house when the incident occurred and there was no witness who saw the victim was playing at the two feet deep decorative pond,” he said.

Razali said the victim’s remains were buried at Kampung Pulau Muslim Cemetery, Padang Rengas.

He said the case was investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a fine of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile in MUAR, a policeman was feared to have drowned while trying to save his seven-year-old son who fell into the Muar river at the jetty near the Istana Tanjung here this evening.

Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said based on information received at 6.45pm, Lance Corporal Mohd Fairuz Mohd Hashim, 36, attached to the Muar district police headquarters, was said to have jumped into the river to save his son, Muhammad Faqih Mohd Fairuz.

“However, it is believed that both father and son were swept away by the strong currents.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim came to the Istana Tanjung with his three children to deliver food to his friend who served in the palace,” he said when contacted by Bernama here tonight.

He said the search operations to find the victims, involving the marine police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Health Ministry personnel, were still ongoing as of 11.30pm. — Bernama