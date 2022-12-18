Two-year-old girl first fatality in Terengganu floods

JERTIH: Floods in Terengganu have claimed its first victim, a two-year-old girl, in an incident in Kampung Apal, here.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said Nur Hilwa Idris Mohd Haris Zaifan was found floating in a ditch about 20 metres from her house where she was believed to have fallen at 3.40pm.

“The incident is said to have happened when the victim’s aunt who was at home was getting ready to evacuate to the temporary relief centre (PPS) as floodwaters were rising before she discovered that the girl had left by herself through the kitchen door.

“The victim is believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in the incident,“ he said in a statement, adding that her body had been brought to Besut Hospital for further action.

Rohaimi reminded the public to be more alert and cautious during this northeast monsoon period, adding that parents and guardians should ensure their children’s safety during the flood season. - Bernama