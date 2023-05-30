Two years after losing parents to Covid-19, eldest family member dies in accident

PORT DICKSON: Two years after losing their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic, the eldest of four siblings, Muhammad Haidir Rodzi was killed in a tragic accident this morning.

Muhammad Haidir, 25, who was on his way to work at the Jimah Power Plant, here, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

He leaves behind wife Siti Rahmah Muslim Sidi and a three-month-old daughter Nur Layla Mikayla.

“My husband found time to cuddle our baby at 7 am before leaving for work, (in fact) this morning he played with her for a rather long time, (otherwise) usually she would be asleep after feeding.

“I got a call from my husband’s friend informing me that Haidir was involved in an accident and died this morning, our family is heartbroken, I lost my husband and the breadwinner of our family,” she said at her home here today.

The 26-year-old housewife said her husband was a cheerful person and always reminded his siblings to look out for each other.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson District deputy police chief DSP Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said the accident happened at about 8.20am involving a skylift lorry and a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the skylift lorry driver and the motorcyclist (Haidir) were headed from Lukut towards the Jimah Power Plant in Bukit Pelandok.

“When the skylift lorry was turning to the right at the junction towards a construction site, the motorcycle hit the rear right side of the skylift. The motorcyclist suffered severe head and internal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident,” he said here today.

Muhammad Haidir and his four siblings Muhammad Hairie, 23, Nurhairieka, 21, Muhammad Haiqiel, 16 and Muhammad Khierzamani Rodzi, 9, were orphaned when both their parents died due to Covid-19.

Their father Rodzi Tahar, died at the Tampin Hospital on May 31, 2021, while their mother Nazita Idris died at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital on June 6 (2021). - Bernama