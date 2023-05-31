Two young adults killed in van-trailer collision

TANAH MERAH: Two teenagers were killed in a road accident after the van they were travelling in collided with a trailer along Jalan Kota Bharu-Machang-Jeli near Kampung Batang Merbau, here yesterday.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said in the incident that happened at 7.30 pm yesterday both victims, Muhamad Isyhad Ismi, 20, and Nur Farah Nabilah Che Hasan, 23, died at the scene of the accident.

“The van, driven by Muhamad Isyhad, was heading from Jeli towards Tanah Merah. When it arrived at the location (of the accident), the driver is believed to have overtaken another vehicle before colliding with the trailer travelling from the opposite direction thus causing the trailer to overturn on the road.

“The van driver and passenger were trapped in their vehicle and died at the location of the incident,“ he said in a media statement today.

He said both victims sustained injuries to the body and head, and were taken to the Tanah Merah Hospital for the post-mortem process. -Bernama