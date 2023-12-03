Two youths assaulted for allegedly refusing to play online video game

MALACCA: Two youths, in their 20s, were allegedly assaulted by a group of seven men over their refusal to take part in a Mobile Legends online game at Telok Mas, here, yesterday.

Malacca Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the complainant had accompanied a friend to a petrol station to meet their other friends before they were approached by a group of men on motorcycles, who then assaulted both the victims.

“The complainant received 10 stitches on the forehead and a broken nose after being beaten up with motorcycle helmets.

“Preliminary investigation found that the fight broke out due to dissatisfaction over the use of foul words following a refusal to participate in the Mobile Legends game,” he said in a statement today.

Christopher said that following the incident, police arrested seven people, aged between 16 and 28, at 12.15 am and 12.35 am today along Jalan Kota here.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, and Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

He added that all seven have been remanded for five days from today to assist in the investigation. - Bernama