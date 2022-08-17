Two youths missing, feared drowned in Sungai Triang

KUANTAN: Two youths are missing and feared drowned while swimming in Sungai Triang, near Pasar Ayam Kerayong, in Bera yesterday.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Pahang said the department received an emergency call at 4.52 pm before officers and members of the Triang Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene of the incident.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the boys, aged 15 and 11, was assisted by the Bukit Angin Water Rescue Team (PPDA) which arrived an hour later.

“The operation was carried out by monitoring the area around the incident and surface searching by using fibre and aluminum boats,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The police and the Civil Defence Force (APM) also assisted in the operation. The operation was suspended at about 7 pm yesterday and will be continued today. - Bernama