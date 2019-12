KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia has cancelled and rescheduled a number of flights within as well as to and from the Philippines starting today until Wednesday due to Typhoon Kammuri, including the Kuala Lumpur - Manila route.

AirAsia, in a statement today, said guests travelling over the next few days are strongly encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for the latest updates.

The airline said all affected guests have been notified via email and SMS.

AirAsia also said guests whose flights have been cancelled or delayed longer than three hours could either change their flight, retain the value of their fare in AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel, or receive a full refund.

Guests can make booking changes online at airasia.com by clicking on the AVA icon on the lower right of the screen, it said.

The airline said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide information on the latest developments.

Customer support can be contacted on Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport) or at support.airasia.com. - Bernama