PETALING JAYA: A typical day of picking up and dropping off passengers for 45-year-old e-hailing driver Chong Chong Nen turned awry while searching for a petrol station in Klang.

He was minding his own business when he heard a bump from behind the wheel of the car he was driving. He alighted to have a look and saw two teenagers, about 15 years or below, on the road next to their motorcycle which was on the ground.

“I didn’t know what to do. They ignored me and started calling to several of their friends.

“An older teen, aged 17 or 18, began shouting at me asking me to ‘settle’,” Chong said at a press conference organised by the Gerakan Public Services and Complaints Bureau yesterday.

Things got rowdy when the teens snatched Chong’s car keys and handphone.

Not long after, a bystander intervened and persuaded the boys to take the commotion elsewhere as it was causing traffic congestion.

As soon as Chong got his keys back, he sped off for fear of his life.

“The teens gave chase on their motorcycles,” he said.

“They proceeded to use their helmets to hit my car and even kick it.”

Chong admitted that the chase caused injury to some of his pursuers, who were on their motorcycles. He was informed that they had received treatment at a hospital.

“I don’t know how many of them got injured. All I know is that I was scared and ran for my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, bureau chief Henry Teoh said Chong had come forward to seek the bureau’s help in drafting a letter. He has lodged his side of the story with the authorities.

“I hope that the police will do a proper investigation and take into consideration Chong’s side of the story,” Teoh said.