Tzu Chi Foundation answers hospital plea for aid

PETALING JAYA: From individuals to organisations, Malaysians are showing again that in a time of need, they can be depended upon to lend a hand.

Last Friday, Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia said it had collected RM2.1 million to purchase much-needed medical equipment for the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The funds will be used to purchase 10 intensive care ventilation and respiratory monitoring devices, 20 high-flow nasal cannulas, 100 hospital beds, 14,000 NK95 masks and 10,000 face shields for the hospital.

The foundation’s head of communication, Chong Chuan Yit, said the donation was in response to a plea by the hospital.

Sungai Buloh Hospital, the country’s main health facility for the treatment of Covid-19, has been overwhelmed as the number of Covid-19 cases and the death toll continue to rise.

“We are in close communication with the hospital, and we could not ignore their pleas for additional medical equipment,” Chong said.

Sungai Buloh Hospital director Dr Kuldip Kaur said the new equipment would go a long way towards reducing supply shortage.

“I would like to thank Tzu Chi Malaysia for their prompt response. The equipment will come in batches within the week,” she said.

This is not the first time the foundation has responded to calls for help to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foundation, which has its headquarters in Taiwan, has raised funds to purchase medical supplies and equipment for countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Cambodia.

Chong said the foundation would continue to help communities and individuals in need.

Those who wish to contribute, can donate through its website www.tzuchi.my/en/donate, its Maybank account (5124 9112 5866), or its international fund account at UOB Bank (202 303 174 6).

For more information about the charity drive, call 03-6256 3800.