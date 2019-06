GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced an investment of RM52.3 million by Buddhist Tzu Chi Merits Society Malaysia (Tzu Chi) to acquire land in Batu Kawan to set up their community campus.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said Tzu Chi approached the state through the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) to initiate a social project called “Community Education” in Batu Kawan in 2017.

According to him, Bandar Cassia, Batu Kawan is the preferred choice for Tzu Chi to establish an integrated development component to fulfil their mission of life-long learning for sustainable development.

“With an investment of approximately RM52.3 million for 12.14ha of land in Batu Kawan, Tzu Chi will bring a new positive perspective to Bandar Cassia,“ he told reporters after witnessing the signing of the purchase and development agreement between PDC and Tzu Chi here.

He said following a series of meetings and discussions with Tzu Chi, PDC identified 12.14ha of land in Bandar Cassia for Tzu Chi to develop its dialysis centre, training and education centre, charity and recycle centre for the benefit of the communities in the surrounding area.

“From my understanding, an additional 12.14ha is also reserved for the expansion and provision of more facilities in the future,“ he said.

Chief executive officer of Tzu Chi Malaysia Koay Chiew Poh said Tzu Chi also plans to invest an additional RM150 million to RM200 million to develop the land into a community campus.

He said the development would be divided into four phases with the project expected to be fully completed in 15 years.

“Once completed, we will have a community education institution, buildings related to welfare, medical, education, humanitarian, environmental protection, farms and orchard, f&b cafe, places of worship, auditorium, exhibition halls, conference halls, multi-purpose halls, hostels and accommodation, social and community care and relief centres, shops, a library and offices,“ he said.

He added that construction of the project will start as soon as all the documentation process is done.

Tzu Chi is an international volunteer-based humanitarian organisation from Taiwan which established its first branch in Malaysia back in 1991. — Bernama