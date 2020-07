Malaysians or permanent residents, living in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor or Putrajaya, whose household income has been reduced by 50% and are in difficulty attaining basic needs can apply for a subsistence allowance from the Tzu Chi’s Foundation recently launched “Kita1Keluarga” relief programme.

The concept of the programme is firstly, to bring kind-hearted and loving Malaysians together to raise funds through a donation drive and secondly, to provide financial aid to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the Movement Control Order and lockdown, which has affected businesses.

A press statement from the Foundation quoted data from the Department of Statistic Malaysia (DOSM).

“On May 16, the DOSM reported that the unemployment rate in Malaysia climbed to a 30-year high of 5% in April 2020, with the number of unemployed Malaysians exceeding 770,000,” it said.

“Many fear this may soar if businesses are unable to recover and sustain. The future is bleak for those who have lost their jobs and are unable to fend for themselves and their families,” it added.

Hence, families in difficulty who are unable to attain their basic meals and necessities can apply to receive aid through this programme. Applications are open from July 12 to 18, 2020 and can be made online via https://wwwtzuchi.my/Kita1Keluarga.

Tzu Chi volunteers will personally meet eligible applicants to assess their needs. A total of 3,000 successful applicants will be notified by mid August. Distribution of monthly aid will begin from September, 2020. Each successful applicant/household will receive a monthly aid of between RM500 and RM800 for three consecutive months.

With that, Tzu Chi KL & Selangor is calling on all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, to participate in this “one person, one good deed” movement to put our kind thoughts into action. “Collectively, every Ringgit raised will yield great strength and power, to help the poor to regain their footing and stabilise our society,” it quoted Master Cheng Yen.

Donations can be banked in to Maybank account: 5124 9112 5872 while electronic wallet, other donation methods and further details are available on https://www.tzuchi.my/Kita1Keluarga. Only one application per household is allowed.