U Mobile: Pakej Perpaduan ensures Malaysians have access to affordable connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile is fully supportive of the government’s Pakej Perpaduan initiatives to ensure that Malaysians, especially B40s, the disabled community, veterans, senior citizens and youths below 30, have access to affordable connectivity.

The telecommunication company said the initiative is also in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We welcome the recent announcement of Pakej Perpaduan fixed internet broadband as it will enable more Malaysians to be digitally competitive, whether for learning, working or leisure.

“We are constantly working with the government to provide quality, affordable and accessible connectivity and are happy to be part of Pakej Perpaduan Prepaid, which will be offered to eligible Malaysians starting Feb 28, 2023,” it said in a statement today.

It said more details on the prepaid package would be unveiled closer to the launch date and updates could be found on www.u.com.my website. - Bernama