KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile Sdn Bhd today unveiled a comprehensive fintech ecosystem with digital financial services comprising two online payment solutions, GoPayz and GoBiz, which go “live” next month.

Chief marketing officer Jasmine Lee said with these two platforms, the telco aims to make fintech services a lot more accessible, affordable and inclusive.

GoPayz is a universal e-wallet offering digital financial and lifestyle services targeting consumers, while GoBiz is a digital payment acceptance solution created to benefit all types of businesses.

“GoPayz is a significant milestone not just for U Mobile, but for the fintech industry. With GoPayz, we can now offer affordable digital financial services to everyone,“ he told reporters at a media briefing here today.

Lee said GoBiz, like GoPayz, will benefit merchants.

“Hence, GoBiz seeks to enable all businesses, even the smaller traders, to accept digital payments from customers and offer additional revenue generating services like telco prepaid topups and bill payments,“ she added.

She said U Mobile’s fintech ecosystem is to empower all, be it consumers or businesses. — Bernama