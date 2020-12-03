UAE ambassador hopes to further enhance UAE-Malaysia trade and investments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Emirati ambassador to Malaysia, Khalid Ghanim Alghaith, expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia will continue to be enhanced – especially in the area of trade and investments.

Speaking at a virtual celebration on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day yesterday, the ambassador said the bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to US$6.2 billion (RM25 billion) in 2019, adding that “we look forward to further growth in these areas in the years to come.”

He also commended the bilateral relations between the UAE and Malaysia, saying that they are deeply rooted since the days of the founding fathers of both nations.

“Our bilateral relations also are unique due to the brotherly relations between the UAE leadership and His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,” Alghaith said.

He added: “I take this opportunity to pray to Allah (SWT) to bless the UAE leadership and His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with good health and happiness, and I wish to Malaysia and its friendly people more progress and prosperity.”

The virtual celebration, hosted by the UAE embassy, was also attended by the Undersecretary for South and Central Asia at Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, UAE Military Attache Staff Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Ghdayer Alnuaimi, as well as representatives from UAE national companies in Malaysia namely: Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, and Mubadala Petroleum.

The ambassador, in his speech, also highlighted UAE’s main achievements at the national, regional and international levels, despite 2020 being a very challenging and exceptional year with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This, he said, included launching a peaceful nuclear power plant, the first of its kind in the region, and sending the first Arab and Islamic probe to Mars - “the Hope Probe” - making the UAE one of the nine countries aspiring to explore planet Mars.

Alghaith also noted that as the world witnessed the biggest crisis facing humanity in decades due to Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE was able to consolidate its humanitarian approach, which is a fundamental pillar of its policy, especially in international cooperation and solidarity with societies in need.

It is reported that since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak around the world, the UAE delivered medical supplies and humanitarian assistance to more than 120 countries in need, which benefited over 1.6 million people. — Bernama