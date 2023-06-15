UAE Foreign Minister pays courtesy call on Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Visiting Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Parliament House today.

Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Parliament at 2.40 pm, accompanied by his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Anwar and Sheikh Abdullah then held a meeting, which lasted almost an hour, during which they discussed various efforts to strengthen the Malaysia-UAE bilateral ties, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The UAE is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest export destination and second-largest import source from West Asia.

In 2022, Malaysia’s total trade with UAE increased by 73.5 per cent to RM38.73 billion (US$8.79 billion) from RM22.33 billion (US$5.39 billion) the previous year. - Bernama