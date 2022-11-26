UAE President congratulates new Malaysian Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Leaders from United Arab Emirates (UAE) have congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Malaysia’s new prime minister.

The UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had sent a congratulatory message to Anwar on Friday afternoon.

The embassy said Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had also sent a congratulatory message to the Malaysian Prime Minister.

The leaders wished the newly sworn-in Prime Minister good health and happiness, as well as progress and prosperity to the government and friendly people of Malaysia, the embassy said.

Anwar, 75, was sworn in as the country’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24. - Bernama