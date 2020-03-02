Uda board member confirmed Covid-19 positive

KUALA LUMPUR: Uda Holdings Berhad (Uda) confirms that one of its board members has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, Uda said that the affected individual is now being quarantined in a government hospital.

“Following this, Uda is now taking precautionary measures to identify individuals that had close contact with the affected individual. Uda is also working with the Health Ministry on this matter,” the statement said.

At the same time, Uda is committed to take appropriate measures to curb the spread of the virus, especially among Uda employees.

“This is to ensure the health and safety of all staff. Preventive measures have also been tightened at Uda (headquarters) and its subsidiaries such as AnCasa Hotel Kuala Lumpur (AHKL),” the statement said.

The statement also stressed that no case had been reported at the hotel involving in-house guests and the AHKL had also taken appropriate action by sanitizing the whole hotel based on the MoH guidelines.

“Uda and AHKL will continue to adopt such proactive measures from time to time,“ the statement said. — Bernama