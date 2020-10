KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA), the property development company has launched the ‘UDA 50th Anniversary Logo Design Contest’, offering a total of RM25,000 in prize money.

UDA chairman Datuk Jalaluddin Alias in a statement today said the contest which ended on Oct 31 is open to all Malaysians aged 18 and above.

“The contest serves as the curtain-raiser for the UDA’s 50th-anniversary celebration next year. It is also held to further enliven the company’s Golden Jubilee celebration.

“For almost half a century, UDA has taken on the role and responsibility of developing and implementing urban development projects and now UDA is on par with top property developers in Malaysia,” he said.

The results will be announced in November in which the grand prize winner will walk away with RM10,000 cash prize while the second and third place winner will receive RM5,000 and RM3,000 respectively.

Seven consolation prize winners will each bring home RM1,000.

Undergraduates especially art and graphic design students are highly encouraged to participate in the contest.

“UDA will also promote the contest by distributing flyers and posters to local universities nationwide.

“The organising of the logo design contest is also in line with UDA’s efforts to share with the public about the company’s inspiring journey as well as introducing its logo which has been given a new look,” said the statement.

Those who wish to participate in the contest can visit the official website for the contest at http://uda50thlogocontest.uda.com.my/) or UDA’s social media platforms such as Facebook (facebook.com/UDAHoldings) and Instagram (uda_official) for further details. -Bernama