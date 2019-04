IPOH: Holders of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) are qualified to pursue Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) studies in an effort to produce more skilled workers, according to Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran.

However, he said they must first sit for the Skills Aptitude Test before continuing their studies in the field.

“We want more students to take up TVET courses and we will make it easy for them. It doesn’t matter if they are students from the Chinese and Tamil vernacular schools. All are entitled to pursue TVET studies.

“The government is allocating about RM4 billion to TVET courses annually and we need more young people to take up TVET courses. We don’t want them to be left behind just because they do not have the academic qualifications,“ he said.

Kula Segaran, who is also Ipoh Barat MP, said this to reporters after a dialogue session with National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) Perak branch at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP), here today.

Meanwhile, Kula Segaran said he hoped to see more Orang Asli students participating in TVET courses.

“To encourage higher participation from them we will be more lenient. As long as they are able to write and understand the subject we are willing to accept them for the courses,“ he said.

According to Kula Segaran currently only 28% of the Malaysian workforce are highly skilled while the target by next year is 35%. — Bernama