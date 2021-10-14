UEM Edgenta opens PPV for adolescents to help expedite vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: Leading asset management and infrastructure solutions company UEM Edgenta Berhad (UEM Edgenta) has opened a vaccination centre (PPV) for teenagers aged 12 to 15 to help expand the reach of their vaccination programmes.

UEM Edgenta managing director and chief executive officer Syahrunizam Samsudin said the PPV at UEM Edgenta Learning Centre (UELC), Petaling Jaya will be providing vaccination for six weeks since Oct 11 from 9am to 4pm daily and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

He said the opening of the PPV which was a joint venture with ProtectHealth, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and supported by U.N.I.Klinik will benefit residents in the Klang Valley.

“We aim to dispense up to 1,500 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine every day. We hope with this, the community will be able to continue their daily lives and God willing, our country will be able to continue its economic and social recovery efforts,“ he said in a statement today.

Previously, the UELC facility was turned into a private Covid-19 assessment centre (CAC) equipped with a mobile polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratory and state-of-the-art equipment.

The CAC has screened nearly 4,000 Covid-19 patients in its three-month of operation. — Bernama