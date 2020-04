KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today revealed that he himself had undergone self-quarantine during the initial stage of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Douglas who is also the Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister I said this when asked to comment on the Health Department’s decision to issue a self-quarantine directive to Deputy Chief Minister III, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan on Wednesday.

“I was also quarantined one time... in the earlier days (of the outbreak) when positive case number 33 came to Kuching. There is a requirement for a 14-day self-quarantine if you happen to have close contact or casual contact during a meeting or near a positive case,” he said.

The public have to understand that the procedure was not meant to indicate that the person under such quarantine was already having the infection but as a precautionary measure and observation period for the medical authority.

“Don’t say he got Covid-19. It is a wrong word. It is quarantine. No symptoms at all,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Bernama was told by Awang Tengah’s media officer Saiful Bahari Abdul Ghani that the self-quarantine measure issued on Awang Tengah was precautionary in nature and had no relation to his health condition.

He said Awang Tengah told him that he was in good health and staying at home following the quarantine order and had directed Saiful Bahari to post about his status on his (Saiful Bahari’s) personal Facebook page.

“In the conversation, he told me that the quarantine order was issued as one of the officers attending a meeting that he chaired on March 27 was reportedly positive for Covid-19,” he said.

According to Saiful Bahari, the meeting was held behind closed door then with no media practitioners present and Awang Tengah only held a press conference three days later at a different location.

“The news of his quarantine may raise concerns among some media members who attended his press conference and they can go for health screening and self-quarantine, just to be safe,” he added.