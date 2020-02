KUCHING: Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) yesterday slammed a Facebook account holder whom he said had been trying to find fault with the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), set up by the Sarawak government to assist non-Islamic religious groups in the state.

He said it was ‘absolutely very irresponsible’ for anyone and in particular politicians, to try to instigate or pit the various religious groups in Sarawak against each other.

“He (Facebook user) had suggested that Unifor should be renamed ‘Unit for Christianity’. He is conveniently ignoring the fact that Unifor is looking after 16 different religious groups represented in it,” Uggah said after attending Unifor’s pre-strategic planning programme meeting, here yesterday.

The deputy chief minister, who is the minister in-charge of Unifor, reminded the people not to ‘play with fire’.

“Even if you do not share the government’s political belief, please do not play with fire, for when the fire breaks out, it will be the people who will get burnt.

“Be more responsible and stop nit-picking. Let us all play our part to unite society and give credit where credit is due.”

Uggah said he hoped no other Sarawakian would follow suit in trying to stoke racial and religious flames, as Sarawak is a model state in the country when it comes to racial and religious harmony and unity.

“Sometime we may face issues and challenges, but we need to understand each other in order to find good solution. We may agree to disagree on certain issues but we can always discuss and move forward. There is no need for provocation or to amplify our differences,” he stressed.

In his speech earlier, Uggah urged members to give their feedback on how Unifor could improve on its services to the people.

He also said the unit was facing a big challenge in terms of distribution of funds, and that it needed to find a formula on how best the funds could be used as fairly as possible.

“We have to be fair and prudent in our spending. We have our guidelines and we are also answerable to the government,” he said.

Uggah also said that Unifor is planning to set up a council of experts to help deal with major issues that might crop up.

He said the council would deliberate and work out solutions when there are issues or misunderstandings.

Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Unifor director Richard Lon and representatives from 16 religious groups attended yesterday’s meeting. — TheBorneoPost