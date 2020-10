KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) president Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar (pix) has today denied being involved in a fraud case involving the transfer of a sum of money into two bank accounts in Malaysia and abroad.

Mohd Daud said there were several individuals with various names using his profile picture on Facebook to connect with social media users.

“Some have been deceived. Some contacted me directly when they fSound out the truth. I have advised them to report to Facebook.

“I have also lodged a report with Facebook several times and updated on my Facebook and Instagram status about the use of my pictures by irresponsible individuals under various names,“ he told Bernama via WhatsApp today.

Earlier, Mohd Daud said he had received a call from Persatuan Pengguna Melayu Malaysia (PPMM) to notify him of cases of fraud involving the transfer of a sum of money into two bank accounts in Malaysia and overseas.

He said he had lodged a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the matter and will lodge a police report today.

He advised the public and social media users not to be easily deceived by individuals who try to communicate through social media and also urged them to carry out background search if they feel that something is amiss.-Bernama