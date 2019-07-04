UiTM choir team hits the right note with three gold awards in poland

KUALA LUMPUR: The Universiti Technologi Mara choir team (UiTM) won three gold awards in all categories participated in the seventh Copernicus International Choir Competition and Festival in Torun, Poland.

UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim said in a statement today that the three categories won were the Mixed Choir and Folklore (folk or cultural song) by UiTM Chamber Choir (UCC) and the Women Choir category by UiTM Women’s Chorale team.

“The UCC also received two special awards, namely the Special Audience Prize and the Grand Prix of All Volunteers awards. The competition, from June 29 to July 3, involved participation from 52 choir groups, but only 12 groups qualified for the finals,” he said.

Among the countries in the final round were Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia and South Africa.

The UCC performed three songs during the Friendship Concert session and 11 local and international songs for the entire competition.

The Special Audience Prize was received when a group photo from UiTM managed to garner over 7,500 likes via online polls on social media site Facebook while the Grand Prix of All Volunteers special award is a result of the volunteers poll who handled the entire programme.

The UCC is also joining another international choir competition, the “Johannes Brahms Choir Festival and Competition” in Wieneigrode, Germany, which runs from today until July 7. — Bernama