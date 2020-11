KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) today denied reports claiming that its 600 part-time lecturers would have their services terminated, as reported by an online news portal yesterday.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Ir Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim in a statement here described the article entitled ‘UiTM re-assesses 600 part-time lecturers after funding cut’ as misleading, saying that the university’s statement had been misinterpreted.

“UiTM through its written statement to the news portal did not touch on issues related to budget cuts. As such, the issue of termination of part-time lecturers does not arise here,” he said.

Mohd Azraai said the recruitment of UiTM part-time lecturers for each semester is based on the needs of programme and subjects in each faculty.

“Hence, the amount is different for every semester and the report which stated that UiTM has stopped hiring part-time lecturers is very much regretted,” he said. -Bernama