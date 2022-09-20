UiTM forms committee to resolve students’ accommodation issues

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has established the Residential College and Rental House Crisis Committee to act immediately and find the best resolution to help students who have problems finding accommodation.

In a statement today, the university said it is very concerned and cares about the welfare of students who find it difficult to get rental houses, especially in areas close to its campus.

It added that UiTM had created a portal for non-resident (NR) students at https://nr.uitm.edu.my to help them find a rental house.

“In addition to finding rental homes, this platform can also be used by landlords to advertise their rental properties.

“In this context, UiTM’s NR management also conducts periodic surveys related to security issues, housing rental agreements and the welfare of NR students,” the statement read.

At the same time, UiTM said it also provides 107,000 places in its residential colleges, of which 34,000 places are for new diploma and bachelor’s degree students; 52,000 places for students who qualify on merit according to UiTM’s placement policy and 21,000 places for students who have submitted an appeal for accommodation.

“Hostel appeal applications can be made online through the ‘e-Rayuan Kolej’ system, which is open from Sept 13 to Sept 23, and the results will be out from Sept 28,” it added.

The university explained that hostel offers for those who have submitted an appeal are subject to several criteria, namely referring to UiTM’s placement policy; final semester students from families with income below RM2,000 or in the B40 group; and Sabah and Sarawak students from families with income below RM2,000.

It also said that the Residential College and Rental House Crisis Committee is working to solve every problem in the best possible way and hoped that all students would remain calm in facing the current situation.

“UiTM will continue to channel the latest information from time to time and will not take any matter lightly, especially those that cause inconvenience to students and its members,” the statement read. - Bernama