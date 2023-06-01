UiTM forms task force to review restructuring of computing, informatics and media college

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has formed a task force to review the restructuring of the College of Computing, Informatics and Media Studies at the university.

UiTM in a statement today informed the task force involved all stakeholders including alumni, students, parents, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industry, university community and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

It said this came after a discussion between UiTM vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Roziah Mohd Janor; top management, representatives of UiTM Council of Professors, assistant vice-chancellors and deans from College of Computing, Informatics and Media Studies with Masscomm Alumni representatives at Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Chancellery Building, here yesterday.

“During the discussion, the university agreed to consider changing the name of the entities to College of Communication, Media Studies, Computer and Informatics in addition to restructuring two faculties namely, the Faculty of Computer Science and Mathematics and the Faculty of Information Management.

“The Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (Masscomm) is to be maintained as before,“ read the statement.

Meanwhile, UiTM informed that the engagement process is expected to take three to six months.

As such, the operation and management of the College of Computing, Informatics and Media Studies will go on as usual until a decision is finalised.

Earlier, UiTM management accepted the views of its alumni from the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FKPM) to revoke the merger of FKPM with two other faculties and agreed to retain FKPM as a single faculty.

FKPM Masscomm Alumni president Basree Rakijan said the matter was informed by UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Datuk Roziah Mohd Janor in a meeting between representatives of the alumni and the university yesterday.

However, the institution informed that the revocation process would take three to six months. - Bernama