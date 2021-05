KOTA BHARU: The decision by a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) graduate Che Nurul Hafizah Che Zulkifli (pix) to venture into hijab inner business four years ago proved worthwhile as she is now reaping the fruits of success.

The 28-year-old sports science bachelor’s degree holder said she has never regretted her decision to venture into a totally different field and become an entrepreneur.

After graduating in 2015, Che Nurul Hafizah said she remained jobless for almost a year, prompting her to start a small business selling women clothing at an uptown market in Pasir Tumboh.

“I started out by selling several women clothing, including blouses, skirts, hijabs and snowcaps or hijab inners which I obtained from several suppliers.

“However, I decided to focus on the snowcap due to overwhelming demand from my customers,” she said when met by Bernama at her By Chefiza boutique in Lembah Sireh, here.

After almost a year of doing business in the uptown market, Che Nurul Hafizah said she decided to produce her own hijab inner brand and sell it online.

“All my hijab inners will come with a small ghost-like emoji as we have many repeat customers who say that our inners are ‘berhantu’ or they have become obsessed with them. That was when I got the idea to name it ‘Snowcap Berhantu’.

“I also put a great emphasis on the use of soft, sweat-wicking, ironless and high quality imported material. I sewed all the inners on my own and began catering to more consumers by having dropship agents,” she said.

Che Nurul Hafizah said, due to the overwhelming response, she decided to open a boutique in Lembah Sireh and began producing various other products such as instant shawls.

“Alhamdulillah, all my products are in great demand among my customers who also come from abroad, namely Thailand, Brunei, Makkah and Singapore. Almost every month, I am able to produce 200,000 pieces of inners and hijabs that are sold for as low as RM10 to RM49 each.

“In an effort to optimise my production, I opened my own hijab factory late last year in Pengkalan Chepa, which now has 60 seamstresses to meet the demand of almost 9,000 agents and six boutique branches nationwide,” said Che Nurul Hafizah who is also assisted by her husband Muhammad Fitri Abdul Razak, 28. -Bernama