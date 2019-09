SEREMBAN: A lecturer from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Seremban 3 was found dead in his rented house in Suriaman 3, Bandar Sri Sendayan, here Friday.

The body of the political science lecturer, Badrul Azmier Mohamed @ Bakar, 43, was found at 6.30pm after a neighbour complained of a foul odour emanating from the victim’s house.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said based on the condition of the body, the lecturer was believed to have died two days before.

“The victim’s neighbour complained of a foul odour before alerting the police. When the police arrived at the house, they found it locked from the inside and had to contact his next-of-kin to open the door,” he told Bernama when contacted, here today.

Mohd Said said police found the victim’s body on the bed in one of the rooms.

The post-mortem conducted on the body found no foul play and the case has been classified as sudden death.

“The lecturer was not married and lived alone in the rented house. His body has been claimed by his family members for burial in Malacca,” he added. - Bernama