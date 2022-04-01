UITM: Lecturer who rebuked B40 student suspended from duty

SHAH ALAM: The board of directors of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) has decided to suspend Prof Dr Roshana Takim from her teaching duties beginning today until an investigation into the case of the lecturer shown rebuking a B40 student in a viral video is completed.

UiTM in a statement today said the decision was reached at the board meeting last night.

According to the statement, the decision was made to ensure that an investigation into the case can be carried out in an effective and orderly manner.

“The university takes seriously any party that spreads confidential information, intentionally or not, that can affect the image and reputation of the university and harm the welfare of its academics.

“UiTM will also not hesitate to take firm action and report to the authorities if there are parties who share misleading posts,“ he said.

According to the statement, UiTM has always been vigilant and concerned about the well-being of its academics and students.

“UiTM will strengthen the role of lecturers and improve teaching policies and ethics at all levels of study. The evaluation and monitoring of Lecturer Professionalism (PRO-PENS) which is done randomly each semester can also be an additional element in the promotion process as well as the extension of a service contract,” he said.

Recently, there was a recording of an online class posted on social media that showed a lecturer berating a student for not having a laptop, and telling the same student to ask his sister to pawn gold to buy him the learning apparatus.

Following that, an internal document of UiTM, namely a report on the chronology of the investigation of the incident, was also leaked. - Bernama