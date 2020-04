SHAH ALAM: Despite their hectic schedule conducting online classes and their administrative duties, seven lecturers of the Faculty of Art and Design, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam still found time to produce personal protective equipment wear for medical workers managing Covid-19 patients.

Led by Dr Rose Dahlina Rusli, the group started work on their project last Monday, and as of yesterday, has produced 500 pieces which have been distributed to several hospitals in the Klang Valley.

She said the idea to produce the PPE for medical workers came after she saw a video on the social media which showed nurses having to make their own PPE.

She said despite having to conduct online classes, she and her colleagues found time each day to make the PPE at the faculty’s workshop, working from 8am until 3pm.

“After cutting the material according to measurement, we distribute it to 51 volunteer tailors who are UiTM alumni, as well as boutique owners and private tailors in this area to sew.

“Once completed, we collect and send them via courier to the Shah Alam Hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selayang Hospital and a private hospital here,” she told Bernama here.

Rose Dahlina said the material used to make the PPE was bought with contributions from the public, non-governmental organisations and UiTM alumni. - Bernama