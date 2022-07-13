UITM offers meals for as low as RM3.50 for students

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has started offering meals for as low as RM3.50 for students in its 35 campuses nationwide since July 8.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor said the university has more than 400 food stall operators throughout its campuses, and almost all of them expressed their willingness to provide a special menu at RM3.50 per item, while at the same time continue selling other menu items.

“So, we maintain (the price) for other menu items and those who have extra money can purchase them. That is what has been decided and we recommend every stall to provide a menu from the Keluarga Malaysia Student Food Basket initiative,” she told reporters after the ‘TREE4FUTURE’ tree-planting ceremony here today.

Roziah said last Friday, some stalls were still offering food for RM6 each and the university would continue to monitor to ensure that the RM3.50 menu is offered with 14 nutritious and quality food options.

“When we ask the students, they said the price (RM6) is not expensive and I think this is because UiTM tuition fees are cheaper compared to other universities,” she said.

On July 4, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad announced that a quality food menu at a ceiling price of RM3.50 per item will be introduced through the Keluarga Malaysia Student Food Basket initiative.

Earlier, Roziah said that ‘TREE4FUTURE’ is a tree-planting initiative to increase the green area in UiTM’s main campus, in line with the mission to achieve a Sustainable Campus (Green Campus) status by 2025.

Elaborating, she said the initiative also received cooperation from the Azerbaijan Embassy, which at the same time aimed to promote Azerbaijan’s cultural centre Susha city, built in the 18th century, and celebrate the city’s 270th anniversary (1752-2022).

Also present at the tree-planting ceremony were Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov. — Bernama